Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean national football team on Tuesday, defeated Saudi Arabia 1-0, giving Jurgen Klinsmann his first win as the head coach of the Taegeuk Warriors.With the two sides facing off in a friendly at St. James’ Park in Newcastle, England, South Korean striker Cho Gue-sung scored the match’s lone goal in the 32nd minute on a header, snapping their winless streak under Klinsmann.South Korea had three draws and two losses before Tuesday’s match.The German head coach had been criticized for the team’s lackluster performance and some questioned his commitment since taking the job in February.The next two friendlies for the Taegeuk Warriors will be played at home next month against Tunisia on October 13th and Vietnam on October 17th.