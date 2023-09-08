Mother of Surviving Marine Files Complaint to Anti-corruption Agency

Photo : YONHAP News

The mother of a sergeant who was rescued after being swept into the rapid currents along with the late Marine Lance Corporal Chae Su-geun in July, filed a complaint on Wednesday against Lim Seong-geun, the commander of the 1st Marine Division to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.The rescued sergeant's mother said at a press conference held at the Center for Military Human Rights Korea in Mapo-gu, Seoul, that she would file a complaint on charges of causing injury through professional negligence, abuse of authority and interfering with exercise of right.Attorney Kang Seok-min, who’s representing the plaintiff, explained that Lim was negligent and that the young sergeant's right to safety was violated, which constitutes abuse of power.On July 19th, the sergeant was trying to save a drowning soldier while searching for a missing person at the flood site, but he and Lance Corporal Chae fell into the water before being rescued.The surviving soldier is currently receiving hospital treatment after being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.