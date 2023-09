Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will stage its first large-scale military parade in Seoul later this month, for the first time in a decade.According to Seoul’s defense officials on Wednesday, some 4,000 troops and over 170 pieces of military equipment, including battle tanks, fighter jets, high-power missiles and attack drones will be featured to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Armed Forces Day on September 26th.The parade will take place from the Sungnyemun Gate to the Gwanghwamun Square.One official noted that the landmark anniversary will proceed under the theme of “strong military, strong security and peace through strength”, with a focus on sending a message to North Korea.Over 300 combat troops from the 8th U.S. Army, under the U.S. Forces Korea will also take part in the military parade for the first time, in a show of combined defense posture as the two sides mark 70th anniversary of alliance.