Pres. Yoon Conducts Minor Cabinet Reshuffle

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday conducted a minor Cabinet reshuffle, replacing the ministers of defense, culture and gender equality.The president’s Chief of Staff Kim Dae-ki announced that Yoon named ruling People Power Party Rep. Shin Won-sik as the new defense minister and his special presidential adviser on culture and sports Yu In-chon as new culture minister. Former member of the PPP emergency leadership committee Kim Haeng was named the new minister of gender equality and family.Kim said that Shin, with his abundant experience in defense policy and operations, is regarded as the most suitable figure to complete the government’s Defense Innovation 4.0 plan and to build defense capacity in the face of North Korea’s advancing nuclear and missile threats.On Yu, Kim said that the nominee had served as culture minister before and has long worked in the nation’s culture and arts scene, making him the best-suited figure to expand K-culture globally.Wednesday marked Yoon’s second reshuffle since taking office.Defense minister Lee Jong-sup tendered his resignation on Tuesday amid the main opposition party's push to impeach him over alleged unlawful intervention in a probe into the death of a Marine during the search for rain victims in July.The gender equality minister was under fire for mismanaging the World Scout Jamboree.