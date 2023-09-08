Prime Minister Holds Talks with Czech Counterpart

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo held talks with his Czech counterpart Petr Fiala in Prague on Tuesday and agreed to boost cooperation in the fields of energy and infrastructure.Han said that since upgrading their ties to a strategic partnership in 2015, South Korea and the Czech Republic have strengthened cooperation in politics, economy and people-to-people exchanges.The prime minister said he proposed that the two countries expand such cooperation in nuclear power plants and hydrogen as well as in railways and defense industries.Han also proposed that Seoul and Prague work to further expand their trade and investment as he cited that bilateral trade amounted to four-point-two billion U.S. dollars last year, posting a record high for the third consecutive year. He then called on the Czech Republic to support South Korean companies’ activities.In response, Fiala said he highly regards the contribution that South Korean companies have made toward the advancement of Seoul-Prague ties and expressed hope that more Korean firms will make investments in his country.He also proposed finding ways to cooperate in diverse areas to include future high-tech industries such as railways, nuclear power plants and hydrogen.