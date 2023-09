Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) chair Kim Gi-hyeon said former President Park Geun-hye asked him to lead the party to victory in next year’s general elections when they met on Wednesday.Kim revealed Park’s words when he spoke to reporters after making a courtesy call to Park at her residence in Daegu.Their meeting took place at 4:20 p.m. and lasted roughly 50 minutes.Asked if Park had relayed any specific views on the general elections, Kim said no such discussions had taken place.The ruling bloc chair said the visit came as he believes there is a need to channel Park’s abundant experience and her influence as conservatives must unite to win the general elections.Kim added that Park gave a positive answer when he relayed President Yoon Suk Yeol’s wish to meet with her.