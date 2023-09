Photo : YONHAP News

The Kremlin has said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin did not discuss deploying North Korean troops to Ukraine during their summit on Wednesday.According to Russia’s Interfax news agency, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told the state-run RT TV network that no such discussions took place between the two leaders during the meeting at the Vostochny Cosmodrome.Peskov told reporters that talks were held on Russia training North Korean astronauts to send them to space.The spokesperson said Kim showed interest in expanding cooperation with Russia across various sectors, including health, education and humanitarian aid. Meanwhile, Putin provided insights into Russia’s transportation systems, including airports and ports.The two leaders also exchanged views on global and regional issues, while vowing to work towards forming a committee between their governments.Peskov added that Putin currently has no plans to visit North Korea.