Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is set to visit other regions in the Russian Far East following the conclusion of his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Vostochny Cosmodrome.According to Russian media, including TASS news agency, on Wednesday, President Putin said that Kim will visit Komsomolsk-on-Amur, situated approximately one-thousand-170 kilometers from the space port, as well as Vladivostok.The industrial city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur houses a factory that produces fighter aircraft, including the Sukhoi Su-35 and Su-57 multirole jets. The city also has a shipyard for building warships, including submarines.Russian media said that during his visit to Vladivostok, a city Kim previously visited in April 2019 during his first trip to Russia, the reclusive leader is set to visit the Russian Navy’s Pacific Fleet.Some media outlets said Kim’s visit to Vladivostok could take place on Saturday.