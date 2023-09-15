Photo : KBS

The U.S. State Department has described Russia's discussions with North Korea regarding cooperation on programs that would violate UN Security Council(UNSC) resolutions, which Russia itself had voted for, as "troubling."The department’s spokesperson, Matthew Miller, conveyed the stance on Wednesday when asked about reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin had discussed Russia's provision of satellite cooperation to the North during their summit.Technology used to develop satellites can also be used to develop ballistic missiles, which are banned under UNSC resolutions targeting North Korea.Miller again used the term “troubling” when referring to signs of increased cooperation and probable military transfers between Pyongyang and Moscow. He noted that Kim had described the Russia-Ukraine war as Russia’s so-called “sacred fight” and vowed to provide full, unconditional support for the war.Miller stressed that Washington will not hesitate to impose additional sanctions if deemed appropriate in the event that North Korea and Russia conclude any arms deals.