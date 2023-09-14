KCNA: Putin Accepted Kim's Invitation to Visit N. Korea

Photo : KBS

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit the North, and Putin accepted, according to North Korean state media.The North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said Thursday that Kim extended the invitation following a banquet held after their summit in Vostochny Cosmodrome on Wednesday.The report said Putin readily accepted the invitation and expressed his intent to continue the history and tradition of friendship between Pyongyang and Moscow.The report comes a day after the Kremlin told reporters that Putin currently has no plans to visit the North. However, the Kremlin said Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov will visit North Korea as early as next month to meet with his North Korean counterpart Choe Son-hui.Regarding the outcome of the summit, the KCNA reported that the two countries agreed to further boost strategic and tactical cooperation and bolster their alliance against military threats and provocations from imperialist forces seeking to infringe upon the autonomy and peaceful existence of humanity.The report added that the two leaders held extensive talks concerning issues related to safeguarding national sovereignty, world peace and stability, as well as international justice, adding that both sides reached satisfactory agreements.