The South Korean foreign ministry extended its condolences to the people of Libya, which has been devastated by heavy rain and flooding resulting from a major storm.In a statement released on Wednesday, the ministry expressed the South Korean government’s deepest condolences to the Libyan people and the flood victims. They expressed their hope for a swift recovery from the damage.The ministry added that it will work closely with the Libyan government and the international community to provide any necessary assistance.According to foreign media, the deadly flooding in the Mediterranean city of Derna has resulted in the loss of more than six-thousand lives and the displacement of at least 30-thousand people.The devastating flooding, triggered by Storm Daniel, occurred on Sunday in towns in eastern Libya, with Derna being hit the hardest.