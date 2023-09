Photo : YONHAP News

The White House has expressed “significant concern” over any arrangement between North Korea and Russia that would boost Pyongyang’s military capabilities.White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby revealed the stance during a press briefing on Wednesday.[Sound bite: White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby]"Well, we're watching this very, very closely. We'll see what the two sides say as a result of this. As I've said before, we continue to urge North Korea to meet its public commitments, not to support Russia's war on Ukraine. No nation on the planet, nobody should be helping Mr.Putin kill innocent Ukrainians. And if they decide to move forward with some sort of arms deal, we obviously will take we'll take the measure of that and we'll and we'll and we'll deal with it appropriately."Kirby’s comments came as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Russian Far East.