Putin: Military Technology Cooperation with N. Korea Possible within UNSC Sanctions Framework

Photo : YONHAP News

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly said that military technology cooperation with North Korea would still be possible within international regulatory frameworks, including sanctions imposed on Pyongyang under UN Security Council(UNSC) resolutions.According to Russia's TASS news agency on Wednesday, Putin made the remark in response to a question from Russian channel Russia 1 on whether he had discussed such cooperation with the North's visiting leader, Kim Jong-un, during their summit earlier in the day.Stressing that Russia, a permanent UNSC member, abides by restrictions stipulated in UNSC sanctions, Putin said even within the sanctions framework, such cooperation may be possible and related discussions are taking place.The Russian leader also disclosed that Kim plans to visit Russia's military and commercial aircraft production plants, inspect the Pacific Fleet assets, and visit training and research institutions.Kim is expected to travel over one-thousand-170 kilometers from the Vostochny Cosmodrome spaceport in Amur Oblast, where the summit was held, to the Komsomolsk-on-Amur Sukhoi jet production plant in the Khabarovsk region.