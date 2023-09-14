Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Putin: Military Technology Cooperation with N. Korea Possible within UNSC Sanctions Framework

Written: 2023-09-14 11:17:14Updated: 2023-09-15 09:27:27

Putin: Military Technology Cooperation with N. Korea Possible within UNSC Sanctions Framework

Photo : YONHAP News

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly said that military technology cooperation with North Korea would still be possible within international regulatory frameworks, including sanctions imposed on Pyongyang under UN Security Council(UNSC) resolutions.

According to Russia's TASS news agency on Wednesday, Putin made the remark in response to a question from Russian channel Russia 1 on whether he had discussed such cooperation with the North's visiting leader, Kim Jong-un, during their summit earlier in the day.

Stressing that Russia, a permanent UNSC member, abides by restrictions stipulated in UNSC sanctions, Putin said even within the sanctions framework, such cooperation may be possible and related discussions are taking place.

The Russian leader also disclosed that Kim plans to visit Russia's military and commercial aircraft production plants, inspect the Pacific Fleet assets, and visit training and research institutions.

Kim is expected to travel over one-thousand-170 kilometers from the Vostochny Cosmodrome spaceport in Amur Oblast, where the summit was held, to the Komsomolsk-on-Amur Sukhoi jet production plant in the Khabarovsk region.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >