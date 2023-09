Photo : YONHAP News

The Kremlin has announced that the leaders of North Korea and Russia have agreed to continue talks on people exchanges and bilateral cooperation.According to Interfax news agency on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that following the leaders' summit, both sides intend to revive an intergovernmental committee on two-way trade, economic, scientific and technological cooperation in the near future.The committee has been suspended since early 2020 after the North closed its borders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.The spokesperson added that the top diplomats of both countries will meet in October following the leaders' orders, adding that Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov is set to visit Pyongyang for talks with his North Korean counterpart, Choe Son-hui.There is speculation that Russian President Vladimir Putin may also plan a visit to Pyongyang, reciprocating North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's two visits to Russia since 2019.