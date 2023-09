Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military is keeping tabs for related developments after the leaders of North Korea and Russia mentioned a possible military cooperation during Wednesday's summit.Defense ministry spokesperson Jeon Ha-kyu said on Thursday that Seoul is monitoring the situation for a possible combined exercise between Pyongyang and Moscow in the East Sea.Asked whether Seoul would conduct a defensive training in response with Washington or with both Washington and Tokyo, the spokesperson said it could well be reviewed by the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS).Stating that an arms trade between the North and Russia could sufficiently violate United Nations Security Council(UNSC) resolutions, the spokesperson said Moscow is likely well aware of it and Seoul expects the permanent UNSC member to abide by them.As for a possible change in Seoul's policy of not providing lethal weapons to the war-ravaged Ukraine, he said there has been no change to the policy.