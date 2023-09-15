Minister Expresses Concern over N. Korea-Russia Military Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification minister Kim Yung-ho expressed deep concern over a possible military cooperation and arms trade between North Korea and Russia following a leaders' summit on Wednesday.At a meeting with local reporters on Thursday, the minister assessed that the two sides have continued to push for some type of military trade since the Russian defense chief's visit to the North in July.He cited North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's recent inspections of the regime's munitions factories, the composition of officials who are accompanying Kim on his Russia trip, and Moscow's comments on supporting Pyongyang's satellite development.The minister called on the two countries to halt unlawful and atrocious acts that bring about their isolation and regression, and to abide by international standards, including United Nations Security Council(UNSC) resolutions.His remarks come as the leaders of the North and Russia are speculated to have struck an agreement for Pyongyang to provide Moscow with conventional weapons, in exchange for the latter's cutting-edge military technologies.