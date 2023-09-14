N. Korea's Kim Pledges Full Support for Russia in Ukraine War

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Following the first North Korea-Russia summit in four and a half years in Russia's remote rocket facility, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un declared his full support for Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin told a state news outlet that UN sanctions will not be a problem in launching military cooperation with North Korea. As our Kim Bum-soo reports, analysts believe North Korea might send more than just ammunition to Russia in support of its war in Ukraine.Report: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has pledged his full support for Russia in its prolonging war against Ukraine.During a formal dinner hosted by President Vladimir Putin following their summit Wednesday, Kim said the two sides agreed on boosting strategic ties in, what he called, the struggle to defend sovereign rights.[Sound bite: N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un (Korean-English)]“We believe with certainty that the Russian army and people will surely achieve a great victory in the just fight to punish the evil forces pursuing hegemonic and expansionary ambitions and create a stable environment for national development.”It remains unclear what kind of agreements were reached during their talks at a space launch center in Russia’s Far East. Speaking to a Russian state TV after the meeting, Putin noted that UN sanctions against North Korea will not hinder bilateral military cooperation.[Sound bite: Russian President Vladimir Putin (Russian-English)]"Well, there are certain restrictions (on military cooperation with North Korea). Russia complies with all these restrictions. But there are things that we, of course, can talk about. We discuss, and think about this, and there are prospects here too. Russia is a self-sufficient country, but within the framework of the current rules, we also have opportunities, which we also pay attention to and discuss."Asked by reporters if he will assist North Korea in developing satellites, Putin replied that's why he is holding the summit at the space facility.In return, military experts say, North Korea might provide more than ammunition to support Russia in its struggling war against Ukraine.Hannam University Professor Yang Wook.[Sound bite: Hannam University Professor Yang Wook (Korean-English)]"There is a possibility that beyond simply delivering ammunition, North Korea may transfer its advanced weapons to Russia and that those weapons could be utilized in the Ukraine war. Russia has been relatively passive in terms of transferring core military technology until now, but now there is a possibility that Russia would lower such barriers (of technology transfer) and provide (technological) assistance to North Korea."He cautiously added that the transfer of nuclear-related technology is an extremely challenging issue.Analysts also noted that Russia is planning for a longer war, and is going to rely on North Korea for immediate needs before its longer term weapons production is put in place.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.