Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said that South Korea is concerned over the possibility of military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, following the rare summit between regime leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Krynica Forum 2023 in Poland on Wednesday local time, the Prime Minister noted that the relations between Pyongyang and Moscow are improving, adding that North’s nuclear missile program poses threats not only to East Asia but also represents substantial threats to Europe as well.He went on to say that North Korean ballistic missiles are capable of reaching the entire European continent.Han also expressed concerns over regional security, stressing Russia’s “illegal invasion of Ukraine is threatening the international community.”