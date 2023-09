Photo : YONHAP News

A city bus driver in his 50s, who hit and killed 8-year-old elementary school student Cho Eun-gyeol in May has been sentenced to six years in prison.The Suwon District Court Chief Judge Hwang In-seong on Thursday delivered the sentence for the 55-year-old suspect saying that the bus driver operated the route for three years, meaning the defendant knew that the site of the accident was a school zone, but neglected to follow the relevant traffic regulation.However, the court ruled that the defendant was a negligent offender and not an intentional offender.Under the current law, violators of school zone traffic regulations can face up to life in prison if they hit and kill a pedestrian.On May 10th, the 8-year-old student was at a crosswalk after getting the green light, however the driver reportedly did not see Cho and the bus drove through to make the illegal right turn.