Photo : YONHAP News

Former Korea Broadcasting System(KBS) President and CEO Kim Eui-cheol has filed a suit for annulment of his dismissal over allegedly causing the broadcaster financial deterioration and loss of public trust through biased programming.In a press release on Thursday, Kim said he had filed the suit and sought a suspension of execution from the Seoul Administrative Court.The former KBS chief argued that all six reasons behind his dismissal are subjective and unilateral, none of which correspond to category for dismissal.On Tuesday, the board of directors at the public broadcaster approved a motion to dismiss Kim, after which it was endorsed by President Yoon Suk Yeol.Six out of eleven board members aligned with the ruling bloc voted for Kim's dismissal, while the remaining five, aligned with the opposition bloc, boycotted the vote in protest.Kim was appointed for a three-year term in December 2021 under the Moon Jae-in administration.