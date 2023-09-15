President Yoon to Attend UN General Assembly from the 18th

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will attend the United Nations General Assembly that will be held in New York starting September 18th.According to the first deputy director of the National Security Office, Kim Tae-hyo on Thursday at a briefing at the Yongsan Presidential Office, Yoon is scheduled to visit New York from the 18th to the 22nd to attend the UN General Assembly.Kim added that the South Korean leader will take part in a number of bilateral meetings upon arriving in New York, including with his counterparts from the Czech Republic, Turkmenistan, and Saint Lucia.Yoon is also confirmed to take part in about 30 bilateral meetings during his trip, during which he hopes to engage in an all-out diplomatic campaign to push for Busan to host the 2030 World Expo.The president also plans to deliver a keynote speech at the 78th UN General Assembly on the third day of the session which falls on September 20th.There, he will explain his plans and intentions as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.Yoon will also hold talks with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the 19th, where he will look to discuss North Korea’s nuclear threats and the war in Ukraine.