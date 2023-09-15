DP Chief's 1st Trial on Seongnam Dev. Scandal Delayed to Next Month

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court has accepted main opposition Democratic Party chair Lee Jae-myung’s request to delay his first trial on corruption allegations surrounding the Seongnam land development scandal.According to the legal sector on Thursday, the Seoul Central District Court decided to delay Lee’s first hearing from this Friday to October 6.The court’s decision came a day after Lee’s lawyers requested the delay, citing the DP chief's health problems and the need for more time to prepare for the trial.The court reached the decision after gathering opinions from the prosecution.A suspect is obligated to appear at a hearing, unlike a trial preparation hearing.Earlier on March 22, prosecutors indicted Lee for his alleged role in the Seongnam land development scandal and third-party bribery involving the city’s football club. He was indicted on charges of breach of duty, conflict of interest, corruption, bribery and concealing profits from a crime during his term as mayor of the Gyeonggi provincial city of Seongnam.Given that the DP chief, who is on a hunger strike for the 15th day, is planning to continue the strike, a trial that has been held every other Friday on allegations that Lee violated the Public Official Election Act is also expected to see glitches. The next such trial is scheduled for next Friday.