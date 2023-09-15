Foreign Ministry to Take Steps on N. Korean Military Officials Sanctioned by UN Visiting Russia

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry says it will take necessary steps in collaboration with related international organizations on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s entourage to Russia including military figures who are prohibited from traveling abroad under UN Security Council(UNSC) sanctions.The ministry’s spokesperson Lim Soo-suk told reporters on Thursday that North Korean figures subject to UNSC sanctions are banned from traveling abroad unless they have exemption from the UNSC Sanctions Committee on North Korea.Lim said Seoul will keep a close eye on related situations and take necessary steps after cooperating with related international organizations.Kim’s entourage to Russia included Central Military Commission vice chairman Ri Pyong-chol, who is considered to be the Number one military official after Kim. Kim Jong-sik, the deputy director of the Munitions Industry Department of the ruling Workers’ Party’s Central Committee, was also among the officials that accompanied Kim on his trip.Both military officials are subject to travel bans in line with UNSC resolutions due to their involvement in the regime’s development of weapons of mass destruction.