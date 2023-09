Photo : YONHAP News

The National Security Council(NSC) warned North Korea and Russia that they will face consequences if they threaten South Korea's national security by violating UN Security Council(UNSC) resolutions.The NSC issued the warning on Thursday during a meeting of its standing committee on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s visit to Russia.The NSC said Pyongyang and Moscow must observe obligations under UNSC resolutions and other international sanctions which ban arms deals and military cooperation.The council stressed that Russia, as a permanent UNSC member, bears heavier responsibility in following such resolutions and the UN Charter.The NSC said it will work with the U.S., Japan and the international community in sternly dealing with military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow.