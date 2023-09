Photo : YONHAP News

The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's invitation to visit North Korea.Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Kim extended the invitation during a one-on-one meeting, and Putin accepted it with gratitude.Peskov said that every agreement will be made via diplomatic channels.The remarks come a day after the Kremlin initially said that a reciprocal visit was not on the agenda yet.This contradicted the regime's state-run Korean Central News Agency, which reported on the same day that Putin had accepted the invitation with pleasure.Meanwhile, Peskov said that the two leaders gifted each other rifles during their summit on Wednesday at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia.The spokesperson said that Putin gave Kim a Russian produced rifle of the highest quality, while he received a North Korean-made rifle from Kim.