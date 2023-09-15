Menu Content

Top Security Advisers of S. Korea, US, Japan Hold Phone Talks over Kim-Putin Summit

Photo : KBS News

The top national security advisers of South Korea, the U.S., and Japan held phone talks on Thursday to address the recent summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Seoul’s presidential office said on Thursday that national security adviser Cho Tae-yong spoke on the phone with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Jake Sullivan and Takeo Akiba. They reportedly discussed the security situation in North Korea and the broader region, as well as their joint responses. 

The top office said that the three sides expressed deep concerns about North Korea and Russia holding a summit and discussing military cooperation in various areas, including the development of intercontinental ballistic missiles. 

The top security officials called on both countries to abide by UN Security Council resolutions and international sanctions that ban arms deals and military cooperation, warning that any violation will lead to consequences.

They emphasized that Russia, as a permanent member of the Security Council, is responsible for complying with Security Council resolutions.

The top office said that Sullivan reaffirmed the U.S. security commitment to South Korea and Japan, adding that the three nations agreed to strengthen cooperation and enhance solidarity with the international community.
