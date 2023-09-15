Ukrainian Official: N. Korea Began Supplying Russia with Ammunition Weeks Ago

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior Ukrainian official has claimed that North Korea began supplying Russia with ammunition several weeks ago.Ukrainian Defense Intelligence Chief Kyrylo Budanov made the claim in an interview with “The New Voice of Ukraine,” a Ukrainian media outlet, on Thursday,Budanov said that shipments from North Korea began after an agreement was made a month and a half ago, which coincides with Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu’s visit to North Korea in late July.During that visit, Shoigu met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who showed North Korean weapons to the Russian defense chief at a defense exhibition.The Ukrainian official’s remarks come as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin held summit talks in Russia, with Moscow reportedly seeking to secure ammunition for its war in Ukraine.Budanov noted that North Korea is a major arms producer able to manufacture arms in large quantities, a capacity that cannot be matched by Russia.