Pentagon: N. Korea-Russia Military Exercises Will Not Affect S. Korea-US Exercises

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense has stated that potential joint military exercises between North Korea and Russia will not impact the combined exercises between South Korea and the United States.During a press briefing on Thursday, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh conveyed this position in response to a question regarding recent remarks by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who raised the possibility of joint military exercises with the North.Singh said that any potential drills between Pyongyang and Moscow would not affect bilateral or trilateral exercises involving Seoul, Washington and Tokyo.The spokesperson said that the U.S. has been enhancing cooperation with South Korea and Japan following the trilateral summit at Camp David last month. Singh added that she does not think any type of exercise between North Korea and Russia would affect America's relationships with South Korea or Japan.Regarding North Korea’s possible provision of arms to Russia, the official pointed out that any country that supports Russia in its war in Ukraine would not only prolong the conflict but is directly engaging in the killing of innocent Ukrainian civilians.The spokesperson added that the U.S. has been very public about its warnings to North Korea, urging the regime not to pursue a deal with Russia.