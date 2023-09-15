Kim Jong-un Arrives in Russia's Khabarovsk after Summit with Putin

Photo : Russian Far Eastern Federal District Gov't

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reportedly arrived in the Russian Far Eastern region of Khabarovsk following his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week.Russian state news agency Tass reported on Friday that Kim’s special train arrived in the industrial city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur in Khabarovsk Krai on Friday morning.Kim will reportedly visit an aircraft factory that manufactures Sukhoi fighter jets and commercial aircraft. Local authorities will reportedly control traffic in some roads from the train station to the factory between 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.Earlier, Japan’s Kyodo News said that the chiefs of the air force and navy will accompany the North Korean leader on the visit. It also said that the Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu might join the visit.Kim may also visit a shipyard that builds submarines.After the visit, the North Korean leader will reportedly head to the Far Eastern city of Vladivostok to view the Pacific Fleet of the Russian Navy. His train is expected to arrive in the city around Saturday noon.