US Sanctions over 150 Targets in Response to Russia's War against Ukraine

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has slapped sanctions on more than 150 individuals and entities accused of helping Russia evade sanctions and supporting Moscow in its war against Ukraine.The fresh sanctions, imposed by the U.S. State and Treasury departments, target Russian oligarchs, officials, and companies alleged to have helped Russia circumvent sanctions and export controls to secure materials for its aggression against Ukraine.The move freezes any assets held by the sanctioned entities and businesses within the United States and bans any business deals with them.Among the targets of the new sanctions are several third-country companies, including five Turkish firms, as well as entities from Finland and Belgium, both of which are members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).The new sanctions encompass businesses that served as transshipment hubs for supplying materials to Russia, including technology from the U.S. and other western countries.The massive sanctions come as North Korea is expected to provide arms and other materials for Russia following the summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.