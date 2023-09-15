S. Korea, US Set to Hold Talks on Extended Deterrence in Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States are set to hold high-level talks on extended deterrence to address evolving North Korean threats.The fourth meeting of the Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group (EDSCG), a gathering of vice ministerial defense and diplomatic officials from both countries, is scheduled to take place in Seoul on Friday.Seoul's vice foreign minister Chang Ho-jin and vice defense minister Shin Beom-chul will lead the South Korean side, while the U.S. delegation will be headed by Bonnie Jenkins, under secretary of state for arms control and international security, and Sasha Baker, deputy undersecretary of defense for policy.The talks come two days after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia.The EDSCG meeting is expected to express deep concerns about military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang, as Putin promised to support the North’s development of military reconnaissance satellites and hinted at potential bilateral military cooperation.The senior South Korean and U.S. officials are also expected to hold in-depth discussions on ways to effectively implement the Washington Declaration, which was announced by President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden in April to enhance the U.S. extended deterrence for South Korea.