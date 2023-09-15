Nominee Pledges to Create Military that Always Defeats its Enemies

Photo : YONHAP News

The nominee to head the defense ministry said he plans to create a military that will always defeat its enemies, while aligning effectively with the commander-in-chief's intentions.Speaking to reporters on Friday, Shin Won-sik, a retired three-star Army general and an incumbent ruling People Power Party(PPP) representative, said he feels a tremendous amount of responsibility, especially in light of the current security landscape.Regarding the latest military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, Shin said he expects Moscow to have a significant influence on Pyongyang's development of cutting-edge weapons.The nominee said if he were to be formally appointed, he plans to enhance the South Korean military's capabilities while actively seeking ways to strengthen military cooperation with allied and friendly nations.When asked about his past call to scrap the 2018 inter-Korean agreement made by the Moon Jae-in administration to diffuse military tensions, Shin said he maintains his stance, citing concerns over increased military vulnerabilities.However, he said he recognized that the defense ministry could not unilaterally abolish the deal, and therefore he plans to put forth necessary supplementary measures.As for his past controversial remarks seemingly defending the 1979 December 12 coup d'etat, the nominee said he "100 percent" accepts the Supreme Court's relevant ruling and the government's historical assessment on the matter.The nominee did not apologize for past derogatory comments about former liberal presidents Roh Moo-hyun and Moon Jae-in, saying that he plans to explain his position during parliamentary confirmation hearing.