Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Nominee Pledges to Create Military that Always Defeats its Enemies

Written: 2023-09-15 11:07:09Updated: 2023-09-15 15:02:02

Nominee Pledges to Create Military that Always Defeats its Enemies

Photo : YONHAP News

The nominee to head the defense ministry said he plans to create a military that will always defeat its enemies, while aligning effectively with the commander-in-chief's intentions.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Shin Won-sik, a retired three-star Army general and an incumbent ruling People Power Party(PPP) representative, said he feels a tremendous amount of responsibility, especially in light of the current security landscape.

Regarding the latest military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, Shin said he expects Moscow to have a significant influence on Pyongyang's development of cutting-edge weapons.

The nominee said if he were to be formally appointed, he plans to enhance the South Korean military's capabilities while actively seeking ways to strengthen military cooperation with allied and friendly nations.

When asked about his past call to scrap the 2018 inter-Korean agreement made by the Moon Jae-in administration to diffuse military tensions, Shin said he maintains his stance, citing concerns over increased military vulnerabilities.

However, he said he recognized that the defense ministry could not unilaterally abolish the deal, and therefore he plans to put forth necessary supplementary measures.

As for his past controversial remarks seemingly defending the 1979 December 12 coup d'etat, the nominee said he "100 percent" accepts the Supreme Court's relevant ruling and the government's historical assessment on the matter.

The nominee did not apologize for past derogatory comments about former liberal presidents Roh Moo-hyun and Moon Jae-in, saying that he plans to explain his position during parliamentary confirmation hearing.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >