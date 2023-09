Photo : YONHAP News / EPA

The Libyan Red Crescent reported on Thursday that the death toll from a massive flood in Libya’s coastal city of Derna has soared to eleven-thousand-300.According to the Associated Press, the Libyan Red Crescent said that in addition to the confirmed deaths, another ten-thousand 100 people are reported missing.Accordingly, there are fears that the death toll from this devastating flood could reach 20-thousand.Previously, Derna Mayor Abdulmenam al-Ghaithi told Al Jazeera that the estimated number of deaths in the city could reach between 18-thousand to 20-thousand, which is approximately one-sixth of the city’s population of 125-thousand.Derna suffered the worst of the devastation as storm Daniel caused catastrophic floods, breaching two dams and sweeping through the country's eastern regions.