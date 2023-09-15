Military Confirms Circumstances Backing N. Korea's Alleged Arms Provision to Russia

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military has confirmed various circumstances backing allegations that North Korea has been providing Russia with conventional weapons.An official from Seoul's defense ministry said on Friday that Seoul and Washington have been coordinating to continuously track down signs of Pyongyang's arms provision to Moscow during the war in Ukraine.Asked whether this could change Seoul's policy of not sending lethal weapons to Ukraine, the official said the current policy has not changed.Some foreign media outlets reported in July that some of the Russian military's shells obtained by the Ukrainian military were verified to be North Korean-made with Korean alphabet written on them.Meanwhile, foreign minister Park Jin, who spoke to reporters after attending a forum in Seoul, said any arms trade deal between Pyongyang and Moscow would be a serious threat to security and peace on the Korean Peninsula. He said Seoul is looking at possible ways to impose unilateral sanctions on Pyongyang and Moscow.South Korea has yet to impose unilateral sanctions against Moscow regarding its invasion of Ukraine.