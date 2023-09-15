Gov't to Send 2nd Team of Experts to Inspect Fukushima Wastewater Discharge

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will send a second team of South Korean experts next week to inspect Japan's Fukushima wastewater discharge.First vice minister for government policy and coordination Park Gu-yeon said on Friday that the dispatch of the group to the International Atomic Energy Agency's(IAEA) Fukushima office was virtually discussed the previous day as part of the Korea-IAEA information mechanism.During the two sides' second virtual session, the IAEA said plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company(TEPCO) maintains a significantly lower level of tritium in the water compared to its plan and there has yet to be any unexpected situation.The international agency has also verified that there is no flow of wastewater following the first round of discharge, while continuing its daily monitoring.The vice minister said TEPCO's testing of daily samples from waters within three kilometers from the Fukushima facility between Sunday and Wednesday, and from three points within three to ten kilometers have verified that radiation levels were below the upper threshold.