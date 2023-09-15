Rail Workers' Strike Causing Public Inconveniences, Freight Declines

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean public are experiencing major inconveniences in their access to the country's rail services on the second day of unionized rail workers' general strike on Friday.The transport ministry said as of 9 a.m. Friday, the train operation rate nationwide was around 79-point-six percent of normal levels. The operation rate of high-speed KTX trains stood at some 77-point-five percent, the rate of subways in the capital region at 84 percent and of freight trains at 19-point-five percent.There have been reports of families being forced to cancel weekend gatherings or trips due to reduced train operation. With an overload of mobile access to railway operator KORAIL's application, some have opted to take intercity buses or drive by car.Subway passengers during rush hour also complained of reduced trains.The strike has also begun to impact the nation's freight transport, with rail volumes at Gyeonggi Province's Uiwang inland container depot(ICD), the distribution base for the capital region, dropping to nearly half normal levels.The nation's cement industry, which relies on railway transport for around 20 percent of its distribution, haㄴ reported some declines in rail-based shipments since the strike.