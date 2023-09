Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors on Friday sought a seven-year prison term for former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae for an alleged role in a judiciary power abuse scandal during the Park Geun-hye administration.During a final hearing at the Seoul Central District Court, the prosecution said consideration of the judiciary's organizational interests during trials cannot be tolerated under any justification.The state agency said the constitutional value of independence of judges was completely disregarded, while the involved parties' right to stand a fair trial was violated.Prosecutors also sought a five-year term for former Justice Park Byong-dae and a four-year sentence for former Justice Ko Young-han for their alleged involvement.Yang is accused of exercising undue influence in politically-sensitive trials in a bid to win the Park administration's support for his long-envisioned plan to establish a separate court of appeals.