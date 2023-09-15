Menu Content

Written: 2023-09-15 14:55:32Updated: 2023-09-15 15:26:26

Parliamentary Education Committee Passes ‘Teacher Rights Restoration Bills’

Photo : YONHAP News

A set of revisions aimed at improving teachers’ rights were passed on Friday by the parliamentary education committee, after a series of suicides by teachers sparked nationwide outrage.

The four revisions, collectively known as the “teachers rights restoration bills”, aim to strengthen the criteria to hold teachers accountable for child abuse, while providing grounds for the schools and education offices to protect them against disgruntled parents or unruly students.

However, a controversial provision which would allow teachers to leave a record of students who infringe upon their rights during school was not included after the two parties failed to reach an agreement.

The revised bills will be deliberated at the legislation and judiciary committee, before being put to a vote at a plenary session of the National Assembly next Thursday at the earliest.

The move comes as teachers’ deaths sparked nationwide criticism that the country’s school system and its related laws failed to protect teachers’ authority in schools, and that it prevented them from taking necessary disciplinary measures fearing accusations of child abuse.
