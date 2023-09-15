Pres. Yoon Vows to Establish Peace Through Strength in Marking Incheon Landing Operation

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has vowed to establish peace through strength and safeguard democracy based on strong national defense.Yoon made the pledge on Friday when he hosted a ceremony marking the Incheon Landing Operation at Incheon Port.The president said the government will secure the capacity to actively respond to North Korea’s threats by further strengthening security cooperation among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan based on firm three-way defense readiness.Friday marked the first time a sitting president of the nation personally hosted the event since it was first held in 1960 to commemorate the operation that turned the tide of the Korean War in favor of the UN forces.Yoon said the freedom and peace that South Korea has enjoyed for the past seven decades since the ceasefire is now facing challenges once again, citing that the North is engaging in military threats in a more blatant manner.He said communist forces, its followers and antinational forces are threatening free democracy with fabrication and propaganda campaigns.The president then vowed Seoul will defeat any kind of threat by remembering and succeeding the victory achieved by the sacrifices of war veterans.