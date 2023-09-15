Reenactment of Incheon Landing Operation Held Friday at Sea

Photo : YONHAP News

A reenactment of the Incheon Landing Operation was held in waters off Incheon Port on Friday in the largest scale ever.Some 20 warships from South Korea’s Navy, two war vessels from the U.S. and Canada’s navies, around ten aircraft and some ten military equipment took part in the event.Friday marked the first time the reenactment was carried out at sea and the first to be held in seven years. Previously, the event had taken place along the shores of Wolmi Island.Meanwhile, Incheon Metropolitan City unveiled plans Friday to upgrade the ceremony marking the Incheon Landing Operation to an international event attended by world leaders, starting from 2025.The city said it will invite the leaders of the eight countries that fought in the Korean War to the ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the landing operation in 2025 to make the event a large-scale international gathering much like the D-Day commemoration ceremonies in the Normandy region of France.The eight countries that Incheon has in mind are South Korea, the U.S., Britain, Canada, France, Australia, New Zealand and the Netherlands.