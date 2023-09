Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the U.S. have warned North Korea and Russia that they will, without fail, face consequences if they engage in military cooperation.First Vice Foreign Minister Chang Ho-jin told reporters following the fourth meeting of the Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group (EDSCG) in Seoul on Friday that Pyongyang-Moscow military cooperation is a serious violation of UN Security Council(UNSC) resolutions.Chang said Seoul and Washington shared the view that Russia should act in a responsible manner as one of the depository states of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and as a permanent member of the UNSC.The vice minister said the two sides agreed to actively share information while stressing that the South Korea-U.S. alliance, which is marking its 70th anniversary this year, has never been stronger.Chang said the extensive discussions held at the EDSCG meeting will further solidify the alliance.