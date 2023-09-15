Yoon Pledges to Uphold Spirit of 1950 Incheon Landing Operation

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Yoon Suk Yeol says he will uphold the spirit of the 1950 Incheon Landing Operation, which turned the tide of the Korean War. During a ceremony commemorating the 73rd anniversary of the landing also known as Operation Chromite, Yoon pledged to strengthen the three-way security cooperation among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: Ceremony commemorating the 73rd anniversary of the Incheon Landing Operation]A reenactment of the Incheon Landing Operation was held in waters off Incheon Port on Friday in the largest scale ever, with warships from the South Korean, U.S. and Canadian navies taking part.Commemorating the 73rd anniversary of the Incheon Landing Operation, President Yoon Suk Yeol, accompanied by his defense minister and top brass of the allied forces, inspected the naval corvettes, which demonstrated their firepower.[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol (Korean-English)]"My fellow Koreans, I am the first President of the Republic of Korea to take part in the event to mark the victory of Incheon Landing. Operation Chromite is a legacy that the free world must remember as a proud history of our liberal democracy that defeated the totalitarian forces of communism."Code-named "Operation Chromite," the amphibious landing operation led by Gen. Douglas MacArthur in September 1950 led to a strategic reversal in favor of the United Nations forces during the Korean War.Hosting the event aboard a massive South Korean naval landing ship, the South Korean commander-in-chief said that he will strengthen the three-way security cooperation with the U.S. and Japan.[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol(Korean-English)]"The freedom and peace that we safeguarded is facing yet another challenge 70 years after the ceasefire. North Korea is advancing its nuclear and missile capabilities and openly discussing plans to attack the Republic of Korea,blatantly escalating its military threats... ""Based on strong national defense capabilities, we will establish `peace through strength,' and safeguard liberal democracy."Friday marked the first time a sitting president of the nation hosted the event since the victory celebration was first held in 1960 to commemorate the historic landing.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.