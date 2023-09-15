BAI Requests Prosecution to Probe 22 Ex-Gov't Officials on Allegations of Fabricating Key Data

Photo : YONHAP News

The Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI) has requested the prosecution to probe 22 figures who served high-ranking government posts during the previous administration on suspicion they falsified key national statistics.BAI First Deputy Secretary General Choi Dal-young said the agency made the request as he revealed the interim findings of the inspection on key statistics drawn up by the Moon administration, including housing prices.Choi said the agency found that the presidential office and the transport ministry had fabricated data by wielding undue influence over the Korea Real Estate Board’s compilation of statistics at least 94 times between 2017 and 2021.All four presidential chiefs of staff for policy who had served during the Moon Jae-in government, including Jang Ha-sung, were among the 22 former government officials that the BAI wants the prosecution to probe.Also among the 22 officials are Hong Jang-pyo, who was Moon's first senior secretary for economic affairs, former transport minister Kim Hyun-mee and former Statistics Korea Commissioner Kang Shin-Wook.The BAI also assessed that data related to income and employment were distorted or fabricated during the previous government with involvement from the top office.