Photo : YONHAP News

Police have launched an investigation after a family of five was found dead at a rural community in South Jeolla Province.At around 3:45 p.m. Friday, a man in his 60s, his wife in her 50s and the couple’s three sons, all in their 20s, were found dead at their home in Yeongam County in South Jeolla Province.The family was found by a neighbor who became worried after the deceased couple didn’t pick up their phone.Three of the bodies were found in the master bedroom and two in a small room next to the kitchen, all covered in blood.Police have yet to find signs of forced entry and the door of the house was found to be locked from the inside.The deceased man in his 60s was found to have been booked by police last Monday on charges of committing a sex crime against a woman who lives in another village.The man was set to soon appear before police after having refused police’s request to appear for questioning on Wednesday.