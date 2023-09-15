Putin: Russia Will not Violate Any Agreement Related to Korean Peninsula Situation

Photo : YONHAP News

Russian President Vladimir Putin says Moscow will not violate any agreement related to the situation on the Korean Peninsula.Putin made the remark on Friday when he met with Belarus’ President Aleksandr Lukashenko in Sochi.He also denied some claims that North Korean forces could take part in Russia’s special military operations under way in Ukraine, calling such claims nonsense.Putin told Lukashenko that he recently met with North Korea’s leader and that he intends to give a briefing on the results of that meeting.Lukashenko, on his part, proposed three-way cooperation among his country, Russia and the North.Putin’s latest remarks come amid growing fears that Russia could violate UN Security Council sanctions on the regime by engaging in military cooperation with Pyongyang, including adopting an arms deal. Such fears emerged after the Russian leader hinted at engaging in such cooperation when he expressed intent to support North Korea’s satellite development earlier on Wednesday.