Reduced Train Operations Continue on Rail Strike Day 3

Photo : YONHAP News

Reduced rail operations continue on Saturday, the third day of a general strike by the Korean Railway Workers’ Union, causing inconvenience and chaotic scenes at major train stations nationwide.The four-day walkout began Thursday and will last until 9 a.m. on Monday.According to the Ministry of Land, Transport and Maritime Affairs, trains nationwide were operating at 79-point-two percent capacity as of 9 a.m. Saturday, with 490 out of 619 trains in service.At 2 p.m. Saturday, some six-thousand union members will hold a rally near Namyeong Station in Seoul while in port city Busan, some two-thousand will gather for a protest organized by the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions taking place in front of Busan City Hall.The collective action comes as the union demands the high-speed KTX train be allowed access to Seoul's Suseo Station, combine KTX with another high-speed train service, the Super Rapid Train or SRT, as well as improvements in work shift systems.Korea Railroad, the state-run rail operator, has decided to resume seven KTX train operations on the Gyeongbu Line for Saturday which it earlier suspended due to the strike.An official at the company pledged to make use of all available resources to help restore normal services and minimize inconvenience and asked the public to check the Korea Railroad website for updates.