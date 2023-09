Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, in his ongoing visit to Russia, has arrived in Artyom, a small city north of Vladivostok.According to local officials in Vladivostok, Kim's train arrived at a station in Artyom at around 8 to 9 a.m. on Saturday local time. Local accounts say he then boarded a limousine, part of a motorcade on a road near the station.Multiple Russian media reported that Kim is visiting military facilities located in the area or nearby cities, accompanied by Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu.He earlier held summit talks with President Vladimir Putin at a spaceport in Amur Oblast on Wednesday and has since been touring the Far East region.