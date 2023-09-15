BAI to Begin Inspection of World Scout Jamboree Fallout

Photo : YONHAP News

The state audit agency will begin an inspection as notified earlier into the World Scout Jamboree starting Monday.The Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI) said the inspection of related agencies will take place for two months, through November 17.The global scouting event held in the Saemangeum area in North Jeolla Province last month was riddled with numerous issues including extreme weather and scanty preparations. Right after the Jamboree ended, the BAI announced its plan to look into what went wrong and has been collecting documents from concerned agencies.From Monday, it will set up an office at the gender equality and family ministry and in North Jeolla Province for the inspection.Other entities subject to the probe include the interior, culture and agriculture ministries as well as Buan County, the Jamboree's venue, and the Saemangeum Development and Investment Agency.The BAI earlier said the inspection will cover the entire selection process for the host location, its preparations leading up to the event, and actual operations from opening to closing. It will also examine problems related to all agencies involved in the matter.