DP to Hold Emergency Meeting on Leader's Prolonged Hunger Strike

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) will hold a general meeting of its lawmakers on Saturday and discuss the deteriorating health of its leader Lee Jae-myung as his hunger strike enters its 17th day.In the meeting starting at 2 p.m., party members are expected to urge Lee to stop his hunger strike and seek ways to intensify their offensive against the government.DP floor leader Park Kwang-on, together with other lawmakers, paid a visit to Lee on Thursday and asked him to stop his fast, conveying a pledge to intensify their fight against the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.On Friday, some 40 officials including DP lawmakers and the party's local committee heads also joined in the hunger protest at the National Assembly while urging Lee to stop his.DP Rep. Cheon Jun-ho told reporters Friday that the chairman's health is in critical condition with a very low blood sugar level and that doctors have advised him to be hospitalized.Lee began the strike on August 31 to protest what he called the collapse of democracy caused by the Yoon administration.