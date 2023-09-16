PPP Chief Again Urges Lee to End Hunger Strike, Proposes Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) chair Kim Gi-hyeon has again urged main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung to end his hunger strike that has entered its 17th day.In a Facebook post on Saturday, Kim said he made the request a few days ago and wrote that he is asking Lee again to stop the strike in light of his aggravating health.The ruling party chief pointed out a regular session of the National Assembly is currently underway, during which lawmakers examine state affairs. Kim proposed that the two chiefs hold talks on public livelihood issues as soon as Lee recovers his health.Kim said that despite differences in opinions, politics is all about discussion and coordination and that a door to dialogue between rival party chiefs must always remain open.He stressed he has always been ready to meet with Lee for candid talks anytime anywhere.Meanwhile, the mayor of Daegu, Hong Joon-pyo, affiliated with the PPP, also in a social media post Saturday asked the DP chair to stop his fast and look after his health saying that nothing is more important than his well being while also apologizing for his earlier mockery of the hunger protest.